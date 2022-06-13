Davis Schneider Named NWL Player of the Week

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has recognized Vancouver Canadians utility man Davis Schneider as the Northwest League Player of the Week for June 6 to June 12. He is the sixth C's player to earn the honor - the most in the circuit - and the third Canadians position player to be highlighted at the top of their class, joining Chad Dallas, Trent Palmer, P.K. Morris, Sem Robberse and Addison Barger as league award winners for Vancouver this season. Schneider's distinction comes on the heels of Barger's recognition the week prior.

Schneider had a career week in Pasco. He went 11-for-23 (.478) with five doubles - including three in a four-hit performance on June 7 that also featured his fifth homer of the year - two home runs, five runs with his feet and six with his bat. The Voorhees, NJ native tallied a knock in all six games of the series and had multiple hits in three of them to raise his season average 55 points.

The fifth-year pro's recent surge is part of a longer stretch of success that began on June 1. After collecting just 13 hits in 87 at-bats (.149) through the first two months of the season, Schneider is batting .410 with 16 hits in 10 games this month. 11 of those hits - eight doubles (the most in Minor League Baseball) and three dingers - have gone for extra bases to produce an eye-popping .846 slugging percentage; that's the tenth highest in MiLB and the second best among those who've played in 10 or more June games.

A 28th round pick out of Eastern High School in 2017, Schneider has slashed .240/.352/.428/.780 in 233 games as a pro. 2022 is his second stint in High-A; he hit. .231 with seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs in 46 games with the C's a season ago.

Schneider and the Canadians return home this week to take on the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) at Nat Bailey Stadium. The seven-game, six-day series begins Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Coverage can be found on CanadiansBaseball.com, MiLB.TV and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

