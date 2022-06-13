Dust Devils Take Four of Six from Canadians

June 13, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Landon Marceaux

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Landon Marceaux(Tri-City Dust Devils)

Your Tri-City Dust Devils finished up a six game series with the Vancouver Canadians this past week, winning four of six and taking the series victory.

After dropping game one on Tuesday, Tri-City came back with a 4-1 winner on Wednesday night, anchored by Northwest League Pitcher of the Week Landon Marceaux and his seven strikeouts over seven shutout innings.

Thursday's matchup was another good one for the home team, as Steven Rivas drove in three, while Jose Guzman scored three of his own. After Vancouver attempted to mount an 8th inning comeback, Dakota Donovan shut the door in the 9th, sealing the 7-5 victory.

The teams would attempt to play two on Friday, in an effort to make-up a postponed game from the April series between Tri-City and Vancouver, but the weather once again played a factor. The Canadians took game one of the seven-inning doubleheader by a score of 4-1. Game two got underway shortly after, but with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the 3rd inning of a 0-0 tie, rain started and didn't let up, causing a delay that would not be continued until the following day.

With the rain gone on Saturday afternoon, the Dust Devils and Canadians resumed their seven-inning matchup. Starting with the bases loaded, Tri-City knocked in two to take a 2-0 lead, before pushing it to 3-0 in the 5th. Vancouver would once again mount a comeback on the Dust Devils bullpen though, scoring one in the 6th and two in the 7th to tie the game and send it into extra innings. After holding the Canadians off the board in the top of the 8th, the Dust Devils, taking advantage of the automatic runner on second, walked it off on a D'Shawn Knowles infield single, scoring Jordyn Adams.

Playing another seven-inning matchup in game two on Saturday, the fourth inning would see all the fireworks, with Vancouver scoring their lone run in the top of the inning, before Mike Peabody and Jose Guzman with drive in three in the bottom to give Tri-City a 3-1 lead they would never relinquish. The story of the game was starting pitcher Ryan Costieu, who went 6.2 innings, striking out five, and allowing just one run. Costieu was one out away from a seven-inning complete game, before giving way to Glenn Albanese who recorded the one-out save.

Unfortunately more rain would cancel Sunday's contest, which will not be made up, as the two teams do not meet again in the first half of the season.

The series win moved the Dust Devils into a three-way tie with Hillsboro and Vancouver for fourth place in the Northwest League, as the team now heads to Everett for six games with the AquaSox.

The Dust Devils will be back home on Tuesday, June 28th for a series with the Hillsboro Hops, who return to Gesa Stadium for the second time this season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.