AquaSox Add Trio of Modesto Players to Roster

August 5, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Seattle Mariners Director of Player Development Justin Toole announced today that middle infielder Colt Emerson and pitchers Gabriel Sosa and C.J. Widger are being promoted to the Everett AquaSox. Emerson is currently the Mariners third-ranked prospect. All three are expected to join the team when they travel to Hillsboro next week.

Emerson, 19, was the Mariners' first round pick in 2023 out of Glenn High School in Concord, Ohio. He played for Team USA in the 2022 U-18 Baseball World Cup where he batted .360. As a senior, he was named the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year and the Division II Player of the Year. Prior to his promotion to Everett, he was hitting .292 (45 x 154) with 37 runs, 12 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 25 RBIs, six stolen bases and 35 walks in 41 games this season.

Sosa, a 23-year-old righty, was signed as an international free agent on July 1, 2019. Across 29.2 innings with the Nuts in 2024, he has racked up 44 strikeouts while pitching to a 4.55 ERA. He has also recorded four saves while holding a 3-1 record. In 5 seasons of professional ball he has appeared in 99 games - all but seven out of the bullpen.

Widger, 25, has thrown 29.1 innings this year, posting a 4.60 ERA while tallying 44 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP while recording a trio of saves. In his fist 15.2 innings, he allowed only three earned runs. He is is the son of former big league catcher Chris Widger, who besides playing in 10 big league seasons, he also appeared in five games with Everett while on an injury rehab assignment in 2001. CJ was originally drafted in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft in the 10th round by the Texas Rangers and signed by the Mariners as a minor league free agent in March.

With the addition of Emerson to the roster, the AquaSox now have three of the Mariners Top 10 Prospects. Outfielder Lazaro Montes is ranked fourth and infielder Michael Arroyo is ranked ninth.

