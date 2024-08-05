Grant Rogers Named NWL Pitcher of the Week

August 5, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians starter Grant Rogers as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for July 29-August 4 after he established a Canadians High-A era franchise record with eight scoreless innings on August 3 to lead the C's to a shutout win over the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA].

Recently promoted from Single-A Dunedin, Rogers toed the slab Saturday night for the first time as a Canadian. The 6'7" right-hander made an immediate impression by retiring the first six batters of his outing then erased a lead-off single in the third with one of two double plays turned by the C's defence. He would face the minimum through seven innings. The only time Tri-City pressured the McNeese State product was in the eighth, when they used a one-out single, a steal plus throwing error and a walk to put runners on the corners with two outs. But Rogers - at 96 pitches through 7.2 frames - bore down and struck out his final hitter of the night for his career-high ninth punchout on his 99th and final toss of the evening. His line: 8.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K. It was the first time since the C's became the High-A affiliate of the Blue Jays that a Vancouver starter has gone eight complete.

The Groves, TX native was an 11th round pick by the Blue Jays last year but did not make his pro debut until April. He racked up 70 strikeouts and limited opponents to a .238 average in 74.0 Florida State League innings before his promotion to the Canadians.

Rogers and the C's continue their two-week homestand when they welcome the Eugene Emeralds [SF] to The Nat tomorrow through Sunday. The right-hander will toe the slab Saturday night. Catch all six games of RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on the C's Broadcast Network: Bally Live and Sportsnet 650.

Tickets are available now by calling 604-872-5232, stopping by the Box Office or visiting CanadiansBaseball.com.

