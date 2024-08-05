Action-Packed Week of Family Fun

Tuesday, August 6th - Sunday, August 11th

The Dust Devils return to Gesa Stadium this week for an action-packed week of family fun! We will be introducing two brand new promotions, Inclusion Night and Pink Out the Park, brought to you by Columbia Ability Alliance and Gutter Girl. Dusty's Birthday and Hat Giveaway Night are the returning fan favorites this week, thanks to Chuck E. Cheese and Community Real Estate - Keller Williams. Get your tickets now so you don't miss out on a great week of summer baseball!

Tuesday, August 6th

Inclusion Night

presented by Columbia Ability Alliance

To create an inclusive experience for all our fans, especially those with special abilities & sensory considerations, we'll be hosting a "tamer" game. Music at lower volume, new ways of cheering, and goodie bags with sensory items thanks to Columbia Ability Alliance. It'll be a fun & welcoming night at the ballpark!

Wednesday, August 7th

Dusty's Birthday

presented by Chuck E. Cheese

Come out and celebrate everyone's favorite Dust Devil as we are hosting Dusty's Birthday this Wednesday at Gesa Stadium, all thanks to Chuck E. Cheese! Every kid through the gates will receive a slice of cake until supplies last.

Thursday, August 8th

Hat Giveaway

presented by Community Real Estate - Keller Williams

Tonight, we will be handing out our 2024 giveaway hat to the first 500 fans through the gates thanks to Community Real Estate - Keller Williams. Be sure to get here early to ensure you are one of the lucky 500 to receive one!

Friday, August 9th

Family Feast Night

presented by Tri-Cities Airport

Every Friday at Gesa Stadium is Family Feast Night, when you and your family can pick up $2 hot dogs, bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches, Laffy Taffy, and 12oz Coca-Cola soft drinks all night long. All brought to you by our friends at Tri-Cities Airport!

Saturday, August 10th

Postgame Fireworks

presented by IBEW 112 & NECA

Saturday night, stick around after the action for our spectacular Postgame Fireworks Show! Thanks to IBEW 112 & NECA, everyone in attendance will be treated to the most dazzling display the Tri-Cities has to offer.

Sunday, August 11th

Pink Out the Park

Sunday evening we will wrap up the series against the Spokane Indians with Pink Out the Park presented by Gutter Girl!

Fans who arrive to the ballpark wearing PINK will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes throughout the night!

On Sunday, August 11th, it's actually happening...Tri-City Dust Devils >>>> Malmö Oat Milkers.

Gates open each night at 6:05pm with first pitches scheduled for 7:05. Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office or at the official site - www.dustdevilsbaseball.com!

