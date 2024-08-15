AppleSox Win North Division Championship

August 15, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Bellingham Bells, 1-0, on Wednesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium to clinch their first division championship since 2013.

Evan Canfield tossed seven shutout innings and Max Hartman doubled in Wenatchee's only run in the third. The AppleSox won all three postseason home games this week, including their third straight elimination game Wednesday.

Canfield got the ball after firing 46 pitches over 2.2 innings of relief four days prior in the first game of the North Division Series and dazzled in his most important outing in three summers with the AppleSox. He retired the side in order in each inning from the second through the fifth and stranded the bases loaded in the seventh in his final frame. He struck out four and only walked one in his final outing of the summer.

Cam Hoiland made the play of the game by robbing Colton Bowser off a home run to lead off the fifth inning. He leapt up at the left field fence and snowconed the baseball to secure the first out.

The incoming senior led off the third inning with a bunt single that sailed over starting pitcher Sax Matson's head into no man's land in front of second base. Hartman followed two batters latter with an opposite field double for his first of two hits on the evening.

Micah Bujacich tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning before stranding two men in the ninth with a strikeout to sell the pennant for Wenatchee.

The AppleSox advance to face the Portland Pickles on Friday night at 6:35 at Walker Stadium. Wenatchee is looking to earn its seventh league championship and sixth West Coast League title.

