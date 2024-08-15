Pickles and AppleSox to Clash Friday in WCL Championship Game

The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown in the West Coast League championship game this Friday night, when the champions of the North and South Divisions face off. And for the first time since 2015, the eventual WCL champions will not be the dynastic Corvallis Knights.

Wednesday night, the visiting Portland Pickles dashed Corvallis's hopes for an eighth straight title, topping the Knights 4-1 behind a fine outing by starting pitcher Murphy Gienger (U. of Northern Colorado) and Alex Gouveia's two-run single in the fifth. Gienger, who posted a 1.80 ERA during the regular season, with 46 strikeouts in 45 innings, limited the Knights to just one run in five innings, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the fifth. From there Portland's bullpen took over; or rather, Chris Downs (Cal Poly) took over, tossing four hitless innings to clinch the Pickles' first South Division title in their seven-year WCL history.

Friday night in Portland, the Pickles will host the Wenatchee AppleSox to decide the WCL championship. In Wenatchee last night, the AppleSox advanced with a thrilling 1-0 victory over the Bellingham Bells. Wenatchee's Evan Canfield (Lewis-Clark State) tossed seven shutout innings, Max Hartman (Washington State) drove in the game's only run with a third-inning double, and Michael Bujacich (U. of Washington) closed out the game with two scoreless frames, including a game-ending strikeout with two Bells aboard.

While this marks the AppleSox's first appearance in the championship game since 2013, Wenatchee's certainly no stranger to trophies, as the charter WCL member annexed five league titles from 2005 through 2012.

Both the Pickles and AppleSox have showcased remarkable talent and resilience throughout the season, making this clash a must-watch event for baseball enthusiasts. Fans can expect a thrilling contest as these powerhouses, who combined for 75 wins during the regular season, battle in what promises to be an unforgettable championship game. As always, fans can catch all the action on the West Coast League's livestreaming video platform, or free mobile apps via Google Play or the iPhone App Store.

