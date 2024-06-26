AppleSox Take Series vs. Falcons

June 26, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

The Wenatchee AppleSox earned their third straight win with a 7-5 victory over the Kelowna Falcons on Wednesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Jonathan Fitz broke a 4-4 tie with a 2-RBI single in the sixth for his first of two hits. Cannon Peery led all AppleSox players with 3 RBI in his first game back after departing last Friday to watch his older brother Brock and Texas A&M in the College World Series.

Braiden Boyd (1-2) earned the victory by entering in the fourth and not departing until the eighth. The Chelan native only surrendered one run and struck out four in 4.1 innings. He and Fitz teamed up to record a "strike 'em out, throw 'em out" double to retire the side in the fifth.

Kade Benavidez collected a pair of hits and picked up his second save of the summer by getting the final five outs.

Peery gave Wenatchee (16-7) the lead in the bottom of the first after Kelowna (7-13) scored the game's first run on a bases-loaded hit by pitch. He doubled in a pair to put the AppleSox in the lead right after James Castagnola tied the game with an RBI single.

The Falcons hung three runs in the board in the second on a leadoff triple and a sacrifice fly before a two-out, two-run homer to go up 4-3. That lead held until bottom of the third when Peery singled in Hartman, who scored for a second time to move into first in the WCL with 23 runs.

That tie held until Fitz's go-ahead RBI knock in the sixth. Aidan Dougherty extended his hitting streak to six games and plated an insurance run with an RBI single in the seventh after Roberto Gonzalez and Hartman put down consecutive bunt singles prior to him.

That run came in handy when the Falcons cut into the deficit with a run in the eight but Benavidez stranded the tying run at the plate.

The AppleSox wrap up the series with the Falcons Wednesday night at 6:35 against Kelowna as Garrett Ahern makes his first start of the summer. It's another WINatchee Wednesday as fans can win prizes from local businesses just by attending the game. It's also Jersey Night and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite college or professional team jersey to the game. Tickets are available at applesox.com/schedule

