Second WCL Spotlight of 2024 Unveiled

June 26, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)







Wednesday, West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer released the second 2024 WCL Spotlight, featuring a collection of the League's most exciting and notable players, and highlighting just a few of the dynamic talents who make up the league.

This latest WCL Spotlight includes one representative from all 16 WCL teams, showcasing a mix of compelling talents and personalities to follow throughout the summer.

Highlighting the list is two-time WCL Player of the Week Kevin Takeuchi, currently among the League's top ten in runs batted in, home runs, and batting average. Takeuchi's consistent performance at the plate and his clutch hitting have made him an early-season standout. His remarkable stats are a testament to his hard work and dedication, making him a player worth tracking as the season progresses.

Player/Position/Team/School

Nate Kirkpatrick - 3B/Bellingham/Yavapai College

Breakout start for Bellingham's everyday third baseman, heading to Yavapai this fall.

Mason Edwards - LHP/Bend/USC

Talented lefty pitched in 20 games with 4 starts this spring as a freshman with the Trojans.

Kevin Takeuchi - INF/OF/Corvallis/USC

All-Pac 12 Tournament honoree for USC has been Player of the Week twice this summer.

Colin Caycedo - RHP/Cowlitz/Loyola Marymount

LMU product coming off his best outing for Black Bears, tossing five no-hit innings.

Vicarte Domingo - RHP/Edmonton/British Columbia

Vancouver native soaring with Riverhawks, having allowed only two runs in 24 innings.

Jacob French - INF/Kamloops/Cal

Transferring to Cal after being tabbed CCAA Freshman of the Year for D-II S.F. State.

Ethan Coronel - RHP/Kelowna/Sam Houston State

Miniscule 0.83 ERA in 5 outings, transferring this fall from HBU to Sam Houston State.

Aidan Russell - RHP/Nanaimo/San Diego State

California native has delivered high-quality outings in all four NightOwls starts in 2024.

Jeremy Giesegh - 1B/OF/Port Angeles/CSUSB

Reigning Player of the Week has emerged as one of the WCL's most productive hitters.

Domonic Chacon - INF/Portland/Grand Canyon

In just 12 games, has had four multi-hit performances. Arizona native joins GCU in the fall.

Dylan Stewart - RHP/Ridgefield/Pepperdine

Started on June 11 and earned the win with first five innings in the WCL's 10th no-hitter.

Dane Woodcock - C/Springfield/New Mexico State

Current leader in WCL's batting race, with eye-popping .421 average in 12 games.

Garrett Teunissen - INF/Victoria/Cal State San Marcos

His speed has been a real weapon, easily pacing WCL in steals and triples this season.

Cort MacDonald - OF/Walla Walla/Stanford

Rising junior hit the ground running for Sweets after strong spring with Stanford.

Aidan Dougherty - OF/Wenatchee/UConn

NWAC MVP helped Linn-Benton win NWAC title this spring. Next up? UConn this fall.

Preston Allen - OF/Yakima Valley/Uncommitted

Big numbers with Pippins this summer, Chaffey College standout weighing options for fall.

