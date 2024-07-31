AppleSox Sweep Doubleheader at Kelowna

July 31, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Cannon Peery recorded seven hits and the Wenatchee AppleSox swept a doubleheader against the Kelowna Falcons on Tuesday night at Elks Stadium.

Peery singled three times and scored twice in Game 1 to help Wenatchee (31-16, 13-7 second half) earn a 7-1 win. He added four more hits in Game 2 as the AppleSox took home the 8-4 win.

Quincy Vassar (3-3) allowed one run in five innings in Game 1 to set the AppleSox all-time record for innings pitched with 124.2 over his three summers in Wenatchee. Micah Bujacich (1-2) fired three shutout innings in Game 2 from the second through the fourth innings.

The AppleSox never trailed Game 1 after putting up a two-spot in the top of the second thanks to a bases-loaded double play and a wild pitch with Peery at third. Evan Cloyd hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the third to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Falcons scored in the bottom of that same inning and nearly made it a one-run game in the fourth. A 2-out single looked like it might score a runner from second but Aidan Dougherty gunned him down from right field and Wenatchee played four runs in the sixth on a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly and a 2-RBI single by Jonathan Fitz.

In Game 2, Peery again scored twice and Dougherty added three hits of his own. Wenatchee trailed 1-0 after the first but never again after a four-run third. Evan Cloyd doubled in Dougherty after his leadoff double. Brady Bean and Kanoa Morisaki drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks later and Hunter Friedberg hit a sacrifice fly.

Kelowna again answered in the bottom of the third before Fitz doubled in a man to get the run back. The Falcons cut the deficit to one with a two-run sixth on five straight singles to start the inning but Andrew Monson struck out back-to-back hitters to get the final out and stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on the bases. An error, a Dougherty RBI single with the bases-loaded and a ground out gave Wenatchee breathing room again in the seventh and helped seal the victory.

Head coach Mitch Darlington has now won all four of the doubleheaders that the AppleSox have played since he became head coach in 2022.

The AppleSox earned their 11th series victory and now look for their fifth sweep on Wednesday in the series finale. First pitch at Elks Stadium is at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.