Cormier's Dominance Leads Cats to 5-3 Win

July 31, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Victoria HarbourCats' Tyrus Hall in action

(, Credit: Justin P. Morash) Victoria HarbourCats' Tyrus Hall in action(, Credit: Justin P. Morash)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats held on for a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Riverhawks for their seventh win in a row.

The HarbourCats threatened to open the scoring early but stranded the bases loaded in the first inning. In the second inning, Riverhawks starting pitcher Riley Barrett escaped another jam this time leaving two HarbourCats aboard.

The Cats found the breakthrough in the fourth inning when Ny'Zaiah Thompson (Cal State Fullerton) drove home the game's first run with a sacrifice fly. It was Anawim House Sock Toss Night so after the opening run crossed home plate, pairs of socks were flying on the field.

Head Coach Todd Haney celebrated his birthday in the best way possible with a win to open the series (Photo: Justin P. Morash)

WCL All-Star Carson Cormier (TCU) made his 11th appearance of the season, starting his second game. It was another impressive outing from the right-hander as he threw five innings giving up zero runs on zero hits and striking out seven to record his first win of the summer. He lowers his ERA to 1.27 and now has 30 strikeouts in 21-1/3 innings.

Cam Schneider (Fresno State) doubled the lead in the fourth with another sacrifice fly. Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) followed that up with a two-run blast for his second home run of the season extending the lead to 4-0. The left fielder, who joined the HarbourCats last week, has consistently hit the ball hard since his debut and this one was no different, clocking in at 102 MPH off the bat. Jake Vrlak (Miami-Ohio) rounded off the four-run inning with an RBI double, his second hit of the game.

Nick Frers (VCU) pitched three innings of relief giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out two batters. Cormier and Frers combined for seven no hit innings before a Rex Watson lead off single in the eighth broke up the no-hit bid.

Nick Frers made his sixth appearance of the season (Photo: Justin P. Morash)

A Frers wild pitch that also resulted in Jake Vrlak error cost the Cats as two Riverhawks scored on the play cutting into their lead, and making it 5-2.

A Trey Dunn RBI double in the top of the ninth made it 5-3 and brought the tying run to the plate. However the Hawks rally was put to bed with Garrett Villa (Angelo State) recording the final two outs of the game after Brooks Brewster (Panola College) started the inning.

Gunner Antillon walked twice to increase his on-base streak to 24 games, tying the longest stretch the WCL has seen this season.

The two teams are back in action tomorrow at 6:35 PM. It's Host Family Appreciation Night and Helen Edwards' book launch! Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets

REMINDER: If you have HarbourCats ticket vouchers of any kind, 10-game flex packs, or season ticket equivalent vouchers, all vouchers must be used for any of our remaining five home games. Should we make playoffs, vouchers are not eligible for any games no matter where they are played. You can exchange your vouchers in advance for game tickets at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

Web: www.harbourcats.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats

Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.