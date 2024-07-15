AppleSox Sweep CCL

July 15, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

The Wenatchee AppleSox scored in all but two innings and defeated the Cascade Collegiate League Showcase team, 21-5, on Sunday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Every AppleSox hitter in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit and Wenatchee scored at least three runs in five innings. Jack Haferkamp homered and drove in four with three hits. Matthew Henning also recorded 4 RBI with three hits. Kanoa Morisaki drove in three with two hits and walked four times.

Head coach Mitch Darlington pinch hit in the eighth and, though he struck out, recorded a game-ending double play in the ninth at shortstop. Assistant coach Xander Orejudos delivered a pinch-hit double in the eighth and recorded an assist in the ninth at second base.

Wenatchee has the next four days off before opening the post-All-Star break on Friday at home against Yakima Valley at 6:35 at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Garrett Ahern, Evan Canfield, Jonathan Fitz, Max Hartman and Quincy Vassar will represent the AppleSox in Bellingham at the All-Star Game. First pitch is at 6:35 and will be televised on MLB Network, MLB TV and MLB.com.

