Kane and Van Dyke Receive WCL's Moss Adams Weekly Accolades

July 15, 2024







The West Coast League's Moss Adams Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Commissioner Rob Neyer, are Edmonton Riverhawks outfielder Sam Kane (Seattle U) and Bellingham Bells right-hander Tyler Van Dyke (Stetson).

In six games with the Riverhawks last week, Kane racked up 13 hits with seven runs batted in. His red-hot stretch includes three straight games with a home run and Tuesday night's five-hit performance. Kane flourished for Seattle's Redhawks last spring as a freshman, making 50 starts while hitting .303 with a team-high nine homers.

Friday night, Van Dyke tossed six shutout innings, striking out six batters while surrendering only two hits and zero walks against the Nanaimo NightOwls. One of the WCL's top pitchers this summer, the Florida native and rising senior has thrown 22 scoreless innings with 24 strikeouts since joining the Bells, allowing only ten hits and seven walks. In 17 spring appearances with Stetson, he posted a 2-1 record with two saves.

Van Dyke was announced last week as a member of the North Division's roster for the upcoming West Coast League All-Star Game. First pitch on Wednesday is set for 6:35 Pacific Time, with the game televised around the world on MLB Network, MLB TV and MLB.com.

