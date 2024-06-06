AppleSox Suffer First Loss of 2024

June 6, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Joe Scheffler recorded four hits but the Wenatchee AppleSox lost to the Port Angeles Lefties, 8-4, on Wednesday night at Civic Field.

Wenatchee (4-1) took two different leads but could not hold either of them. Scheffler had four singles as the ninth hitter in the order in a perfect night at the plate. Braiden Boyd tossed 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.

The AppleSox could not overcome allowing five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. They led 4-3 entering that frame and previously could not keep a 3-1 advantage. Wenatchee committed four errors for the second straight game.

The Lefties took the lead for good with a big bottom of the sixth as 11 men came to the plate. AppleSox pitching walked eight hitters in the game and three in that inning.

Their big inning came after Wenatchee took a 4-3 lead on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the inning. They scored their other three runs in fourth thanks to a two-run double by Fred Buckson and an RBI single by Scheffler in the ninth.

A two-out double plated the Lefties' first run in the bottom of the third and then a ground ball to second that looked like a sure double play instead got through and scored two runs.

The AppleSox face the Lefties in the rubber match on Thursday night at 6:35 at Civic Field. Matthew DelVecchio gets his second start of the summer after firing 3.2 innings last Saturday.

