HarbourCats' Comeback Secures Series Win in Kelowna

June 6, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







Kelowna, BC - Camden Sos had three hits and scored three runs and the HarbourCats scored five times in the eighth inning, to overcome a 5-4 deficit and defeat the Kelowna Falcons 9-5 Wednesday night in West Coast League action at Elks Stadium in Kelowna.

The win gives the HarbourCats the series win, and improves their record to 4-2 on the season, all on the road to start the year. They keep pace with both Nanaimo and Wenatchee at the top of the North Division, with all teams now having four wins on the season.

The HarbourCats trailed early in this one, as a Matthew Pena three-run home run off 'Cats starter Ryne Palmer in the bottom of the first put the Falcons up 3-0.

Victoria battled back with one in the second and three more in the third to jump ahead 4-3 only to surrender runs in the fourth and sixth to trail the Falcons 5-4 at that point.

In the decisive eighth inning, Victoria took advantage of two Kelowna errors, a pair of walks and three wild pitches to score their five runs on just a pair of hits - singles from Garett Teuinissen, his second of the night, and Sos, to lead off the inning.

Palmer went four full innings, giving up four runs on five hits while striking out three. Jake Finklestein was brilliant in three innings of relief, striking out four and getting the win, while Brandon Bertsch threw a clean eighth and Carson Cormier shut the door, striking out all three batters in the ninth to close it out.

The HarbourCats now head home for their home opener on Friday June 7, 6:35 pm against the Wenatchee AppleSox. Tickets are selling fast for that game and are available online at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327. The box office and gates at the park will open at 5:30 on Friday and at 5:00 on Saturday, our first fireworks night of the year!

NEED A SCHEDULE?

The Victoria HarbourCats are proud to announce direct links to a DOWNLOADABLE SCHEDULE that will work on your iPhone or tablet, your Google calendar, or your Android device. Click here to access the calendars! Contact zach@harbourcats.com if you have any problems downloading the calendar to your device.

Web: www.harbourcats.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats

Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.