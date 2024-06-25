AppleSox Move Back into Sole Possession of First Place

June 25, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Kade Benavidez drove in five runs and the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Kelowna Falcons, 11-3, on Monday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Wenatchee (15-7) raced out to a 7-0 lead thanks to scoring in each of the first three innings and runs in five-of-eight innings at the plate. The AppleSox moved a half game ahead of the idle Edmonton Riverhawks for first place in the North Division with six games remaining in the first half.

Benavidez launched a three-run homer in the eighth for his second long ball of the summer after plating a pair of runs in the first two innings. He recorded his second 5 RBI night of the summer and moved into first place in the West Coast League with 21 RBI.

Cam Hoiland picked up where he left off from a season ago by firing four scoreless innings in his first start of the summer. He allowed one earned run in 15 innings in 2023 with the AppleSox and struck our four while not issuing any walks.

Five of the AppleSox' first six hitters reached base in the bottom of the first on one hit. Antonio Gianni plated a pair on a double after Benavidez, a batter before, brought in the first run with a bases-loaded hit by pitch. Luca Boscarino grounded out after Gianni to plate Benavidez from third for the final run of the frame.

Aidan Dougherty and Benavidez hit sacrifice flies in the second inning to add to the lead before Roberto Gonzalez put down a suicide-squeeze bunt in the third to make it 7-0.

All nine Kelowna base hits came with two outs and three straight in the top of the seventh put them on the board before back-to-back RBI singles in the eighth brought the deficit to five runs.

Benavidez got all three runs back in the bottom of the eighth on a three-run shot that traveled 366 feet and marked the AppleSox' first since last Tuesday at Yakima Valley. Wenatchee's eight home runs are second-most in the WCL to Kelowna (nine).

The AppleSox have now won six consecutive series against North Division opponents and now look to earn their sixth consecutive series victory against a division foe when they face the Falcons again on Tuesday night at 6:35. It's a $2 Off Tuesday with tickets and select concession items $2 off. Purchase tickets now at applesox.com/schedule

