HarbourCats Fall 8-1 to the Dudes in Exhibition Action

June 25, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HarbourCats' Lucas Ramirez at bat

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Redmond Dudes came to play in tonight's exhibition game, beating the Victoria HarbourCats 8-1.

Australian Luke Hayhow (Hawaii) made his first HarbourCats appearance, starting tonight's game. He flashed his impressive repertoire striking out three batters with his fastball sitting at 92-93 MPH while touching 95 MPH. However, he had trouble commanding his pitches walking four and giving up one run.

The Cats responded in the bottom of the first with Tyrus Hall (Bossier Parish), who led off the inning with a single up the middle, scoring on an error by Dudes' shortstop Cutter Werdel making it 1-1.

Garrett Villa started as the designated hitter, going one for three at the plate (Photo: @JustinPMorash)

Nick Frers (VCU), Jagger Beck (Hawaii), Devin Holmes (Ottawa), and Willem Heilker (Everett CC) all pitched one scoreless inning which kept the game tied 1-1 until the sixth inning.

After Brooks Brewster (Panola College) surrendered a lead-off single and two walks, Dudes' catcher Jake Lockwood cleared the bases with a double giving his team a 4-1 lead.

Darius Opdam Bak and Brett Paterson, both members of the Victoria Golden Tide, pitched the seventh and eighth innings respectively. Paterson gave up three runs which made it a 7-1 ballgame.

HarbourCats right-handed pitcher Garrett Villa started the game as the designated hitter and took some reps defensively in right field. He recorded one of his team's four hits, a single in the seventh inning.

Tyrus Hall was two for four against the Dudes (Photo: @JustinPMorash)

Jonah Chang, Drew Abercrombie, and Soloman Anderson of the Victoria Eagles got the call to play in the exhibition and started for the Cats.

Jalen Sami (Golden Tide) pitched the ninth inning for the Cats, giving up one run.

Night Two of Taylor Swift week is tomorrow at 6:35 PM when the Port Angeles Lefties come to town for a three-game set. Thanks to Maxxam Insurance, attending fans for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday's games will be entered into a draw for Taylor Swift tickets. Don't miss your chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime concert! The winner will be announced Friday, June 28. Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327.

