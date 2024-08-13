AppleSox Host Bells Wednesday Night for Division Championship

August 13, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox are back in the North Division Championship Game for the second time in three seasons under head coach Mitch Darlington as they get set to host the Bellingham Bells tomorrow night at 6:35 at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Wenatchee advanced to the North Division Championship Game thanks to a 7-2 win over the Victoria HarbourCats last night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. The AppleSox dropped Game 1 on Saturday but went on to win the next two games in the best-of-three series.

The winner of Wednesday's singular game will advance to face the winner of the South Division Championship Game between Corvallis and Portland on Friday. The South Division Champion will host the West Coast League Championship Game this weekend regardless of who is crowned North Division Champion due to both Portland and Corvallis holding better regular-season records than Wenatchee or Bellingham.

The AppleSox split the season series against the Bells, taking two-of-three games in the Apple Capital June 12-13, before dropping two-of-three June 28-30. Wenatchee went into the final weekend of June knowing it needed to win at least one game to clinch the North Division first half playoff berth but was shut out over the first 23 innings before erupting for 1 1 runs in the final two innings to lock up a playoff spot.

Tickets for tomorrow's North Division Championship Game are available now at applesox.com/schedule. All tickets are half off with use of the code 5050 at checkout, so fans can get in for as low as $4 with the purchase of a general admission adult ticket.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.