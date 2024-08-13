AppleSox Advance, Winning Decisive Game Three 7-2

August 13, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

WENATCHEE, Wash - The Victoria HarbourCats never quit but the Wenatchee AppleSox take game three 7-2, advancing to the North Division Championship game and ending the HarbourCats season.

It was a pitcher's duel early as both Jalen Sami (Golden Tide) for the Cats and Cam Hoiland for the Sox completed three innings without giving up a hit.

Victoria took the lead in the top of the fourth through a Kerim Orucevic (UC San Diego) RBI single to make it 1-0. The Park Ridge, Illinois native was the stand-out player for the Cats in this three-game series producing five hits, four RBIs, and one unforgettable walk-off home run.

The AppleSox levelled the score in the bottom half in fortunate fashion as James Castagnola scored on a Gunner Antillon error.

Hoiland, a two-way player from Cal Poly, pitched 5-1/3 innings giving up one run on three hits. He broke the tie himself in the fifth inning hitting a solo home run to make it 2-1 Sox, his second long ball in as many games.

Sami was replaced by Brett Harvey (Puget Sound) after throwing 4-1/3 innings giving up one earned run on three hits. Harvey surrendered three runs on three hits and could not escape the inning recording just one out. This five-run frame gave Wenatchee a resounding 6-1 lead heading into the sixth inning.

The HarbourCats threatened in the top of the seventh loading the bases but Andrew Monson struck out Sky Collins (Fresno State) to escape the jam.

The hosts added one more run in the eighth inning to make it 7-1. Logan MacNiel (Campbellsville) pitched 3-1/3 innings giving up one unearned run on three hits while striking out three.

Kamana Nahaku's (Hawaii) third hit of the game was an RBI single in the ninth, to make it a 7-2 final score.

