AppleSox Get Swept

July 7, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)
Wenatchee suffers a series sweep at the hands of Kelowna over the weekend after Sunday's 6-3 loss.

The 'Sox (0-3) had a tough time getting the bats going all series as they dropped game 1 by a score of 7-4, and game 2 by 12-3.

Starting pitcher Gunner Penzkover pitched 7 innings in his Friday start giving up only 2 runs with 5 hits and 5 strikeouts. Karsten Sweum's start on Saturday was short-lived, tossing 1 inning with 3 runs on 2 hits. On Sunday, Max Mendes started, throwing 2.1 innings earning 4 runs with 5 hits.

Wenatchee's fielding also struggled, having 6 total errors causing 8 unearned runs in the series.

Camden Bates went a combined 5-10 with 2 RBI and a solo homer in 3 games. Joe Thornton went a combined 4-10 for the 'Sox in 3 games.

The AppleSox fall to last place in the West Coast League standings trailing the first place NorthPaws by 3 games.

Wenatchee has a chance for redemption when they return home for a 3-game series Tuesday through Thursday night against Kamloops.



