AppleSox Get Swept
July 7, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)
Wenatchee AppleSox News Release
Wenatchee suffers a series sweep at the hands of Kelowna over the weekend after Sunday's 6-3 loss.
The 'Sox (0-3) had a tough time getting the bats going all series as they dropped game 1 by a score of 7-4, and game 2 by 12-3.
Starting pitcher Gunner Penzkover pitched 7 innings in his Friday start giving up only 2 runs with 5 hits and 5 strikeouts. Karsten Sweum's start on Saturday was short-lived, tossing 1 inning with 3 runs on 2 hits. On Sunday, Max Mendes started, throwing 2.1 innings earning 4 runs with 5 hits.
Wenatchee's fielding also struggled, having 6 total errors causing 8 unearned runs in the series.
Camden Bates went a combined 5-10 with 2 RBI and a solo homer in 3 games. Joe Thornton went a combined 4-10 for the 'Sox in 3 games.
The AppleSox fall to last place in the West Coast League standings trailing the first place NorthPaws by 3 games.
Wenatchee has a chance for redemption when they return home for a 3-game series Tuesday through Thursday night against Kamloops.
West Coast League Stories from July 7, 2025
- AppleSox Get Swept - Wenatchee AppleSox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wenatchee AppleSox Stories
- AppleSox Get Swept
- Series Loss For Wenatchee
- 'sox Fall To Kelowna
- AppleSox Beat Redmond in Non-League Play
- AppleSox Get Swept