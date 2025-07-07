Bridges and Vazquez garner weekly honors

West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the Baker Tilly WCL Pitcher and Player of the Week, Monday.

This week's recipients are Victoria HarbourCats right-hander Thomas Bridges (Northwestern) and Marion Berries third baseman Paul Vazquez (Oregon State).

Bridges was stellar in his start against Ridgefield, July 5. He retired 18 of the 19 men he faced, including the first 12, and struck out five in six innings of work to earn the victory.

For the season, Bridges leads the West Coast League with a 0.35 ERA.

Vazquez batted .433 (13-for-30) with three doubles and three home runs. He led the Berries to a 5-2 week, including a series sweep of Yakima Valley and a series win against Portland.

He hit safely in all-seven games, scored nine runs and drove in 11.







