AppleSox Clinch North Division First Half Title

The Wenatchee AppleSox have punched their ticket to the 2024 West Coast League Playoffs and locked up home field advantage in the first round. The AppleSox are the 2024 WCL North Division First Half Champions thanks to an 18-9 record. This is the 16th playoff berth in franchise history and the fourth in the last five seasons.

The 2024 season marks the first time since the WCL adopted the two-half playoff format system in 2016 that the AppleSox have recorded the best record in the North Division in the opening 27 games. Wenatchee rallied to score 11 runs over the final two innings on Sunday to defeat the Bellingham Bells and eliminate them from winning the division in the first half. Wenatchee had to wait for the result of Edmonton's game on Monday before officially claiming the title. The AppleSox and the Riverhawks both finished with 18-9 records in the first half but Wenatchee (+37) held a better run differential than the Riverhawks (+35).

Wenatchee has now ensured that it will host Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 of the North Division Series. The postseason begins Aug. 10 and the AppleSox would host the next two days against a to-be-determined opponent. By claiming the first half Wenatchee ensures that it begins the postseason as the top seed and will face the fourth-seeded team and second wild card in the best-of-three Division Series.

Playoff ticket information will become available at a later date with information available at applesox.com. Stay tuned to AppleSox social media pages for more info on the postseason.

