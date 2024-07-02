NightOwls, HarbourCats Split Twin Bill to Cap Island Cup Series

July 2, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

NANAIMO, B.C. - Two exciting endings, with a Canada Day fireworks capper - with dazzling defence, strong pitching and a grand slam.

The final two games between the Victoria HarbourCats and host Nanaimo NightOwls had it all on a special holiday baseball treat that showcased the best West Coast League baseball has to offer.

The HarbourCats took the first game 4-3 with the final out being made on a close tag play at home, the NightOwls inches away from tying the game and forcing extra baseball. The nightcap, before the stellar fireworks show, was a walkoff 5-4 victory for Nanaimo with a double steal forcing the issue and leading to an error.

All of it was done before a record Serauxmen crowd of 3,127.

In the first game, Riley Paulino was 2-3 for Nanaimo and homered to lead off the bottom of the first, but a Tyrus Hall double scored two HarbourCats runs that proved important in the 4-3 Victoria win. Holden Hess pitched into the seventh inning for Victoria on less than 80 pitches.

Tate Shimao drove in two runs with a clutch single for Victoria and Michelle Artzberger had two hits.

In Game 2, Victoria scored a single run in four innings while Nanaimo countered with a grand slam from Wylie Waters in the third inning - and that 4-4 score lasted until the bottom of the ninth when Paulino scored on a steal and a throwing error, sending the home crowd into bedlam.

The HarbourCats claim the RE/MAX Generation Alex Burns Island Cup, winning five of the nine games, the tightest battle between the teams to this point in the three-year rivalry.

The HarbourCats go on the road to Wenatchee for a Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday series, while the NightOwls have Tuesday off and then head to Port Angeles for games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Victoria is then home to Kelowna on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoon.

Nanaimo returns from Port Angeles to host Wenatchee for a weekend series - Friday and Saturday night games, Sunday afternoon - and then the Maxxam Insurance promotion giving away Taylor Swift tickets arrives on Monday-Tuesday- Wednesday at Serauxmen Stadium, sure to be a popular series for Swifties and music lovers.

