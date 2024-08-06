AppleSox Begin Postseason this Weekend

The Wenatchee AppleSox will open up the 2024 West Coast League Playoffs this Saturday after concluding the regular season on Thursday at Bend.

The AppleSox are still waiting to see who their first-round opponent will be. They will face the fourth-seeded team in the North Division in Game 1 on the road Saturday night. It will likely be Victoria or Edmonton, pending the results of games this week.

Game 2 of the North Division Series is this Sunday at 6:35 at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Game 3, if necessary, will take place a week from today at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Any and all home postseason games will take place at 6:35. Tickets for Game 2 are available for purchase now at applesox.com/schedule.

Wenatchee clinched home-field advantage in the North Division Championship Game on Aug. 14, should it advance past the best-of-three Division Series. Any and all home playoff games at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium will begin at 6:35 p.m.

Wenatchee opens up a three-game set against Bend Tuesday night with first pitch at 6:35 each night from Tuesday-Thursday at Vince Genna Stadium.

