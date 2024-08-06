Knights Hold off Late Cats Push, Win 5-3

August 6, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats fought hard but could not convert their opportunities late in the game, losing game one of the series to the Corvallis Knights 5-3.

The HarbourCats took the lead in the second inning through a Kerim Orucevic (UC San Diego) single, his 14th RBI of the season to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Carson Cormier (TCU) was named WCL Pitcher-of-the-Week after his five no-hit innings last week and he was back on the mound to start tonight's game. The All-Star was once again impressive pitching three and 1-1/3 innings striking out four and giving up one run on one hit.

After Cormier walked the leadoff man in the fourth, Isaac Hines (Ava Maria) came into the game and induced a ground ball for what should have been an inning-ending double play but instead turned into an error when Gunner Antillon (Bowling Green) lost the ball in the sun. The next better was Kevin Takeuchi and he hit a three-run home run to straightaway center field to make it 3-1 Knights. Kasen Khansarinia and Luke Lavin drove in a run each later in the inning to cap off the five-run frame.

The HarbourCats started to fight there way back into the game in the fifth inning when Sky Collins (Fresno State) made it 5-2 with a two-out RBI single. His Fresno State teammate Cam Schneider hit an RBI single of his own in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Willem Heilker (Everett CC) threw a one-two-three sixth inning and Haldon Craig (Doane University) made his HarbourCats debut pitching a scoreless seventh inning striking out one. The newest Cat was impressive sitting 93-94 MPH with his fastball and touching 95 MPH.

Flynn Ridley (Ottawa University) gave his team a chance to make a comeback by pitching a scoreless eighth and ninth inning.

Victoria had the tying run on base in the ninth inning but Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) flew out to end the game.

Elsewhere the Wenatchee AppleSox beat the Nanaimo NightOwls, officially clinching a playoff spot for the Harbourcats.

Tuesday is Jersey off Our Backs Night sponsored by Odlum Brown and Weenesday is Fan Appreciation Night with Passion Sports! Both games are at 6:35 PM. Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets

REMINDER: If you have HarbourCats ticket vouchers of any kind, 10-game flex packs, or season ticket equivalent vouchers, all vouchers must be used for any of our remaining two home games. Should we make playoffs, vouchers are not eligible for any games. You can exchange your vouchers in advance for game tickets at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.