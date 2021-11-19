Appalachian League Unveils 2022 Schedule

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced the schedule for the 2022 season. Opening Day is set for Thursday, June 2, for all 10 clubs ,featuring home series in Danville, Johnson City, Kingsport, Princeton and Pulaski.

The Opening Day matchups for the Appalachian League are as follows:

Bluefield Ridge Runners at Danville Otterbots

Elizabethton River Riders at Johnson City Doughboys

Greeneville Flyboys at Kingsport Axmen

Bristol State Liners at Princeton WhistlePigs

Burlington Sock Puppets at Pulaski River Turtles

Teams will play 58 games in 66 days. Every team will have a home game either July 3 or July 4. The schedule will feature two and three-game series through Saturday, Aug. 6.

The 2022 Appalachian League All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 26. The host city and schedule of events for the All-Star Game will be released at a later date.

The Appalachian League is a part of USA Baseball and powered by MLB. For more information on the Appalachian League, please visit AppyLeague.com and follow @AppyLeague on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

