Danville Otterbots Announce 2022 Schedule

Danville, VA - Time to start planning the summer of 2022 around Danville Otterbots baseball! The Otterbots will kick off their second season by hosting Appalachian League Opening Night on Thursday, June 2nd, welcoming the Bluefield Ridge Runners to American Legion Field at Dan Daniel Memorial Park in Danville.

After a phenomenally successful 2021 season, the Otterbots are back and better than ever with an expanded 58-game Appalachian League schedule. Of the Otterbots 29 home games, 19 are scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday dates. The fan-friendly schedule features games on every night of the week across the 10-week Appalachian League season spanning June, July, and August.

The Otterbots unmatched brand of affordable, memorable, family-friendly entertainment will be continued and expanded in 2022, featuring recurring weekly promotions on all seven days of the week, unique nightly themes for all 29 home games, and unseen between-innings on-field games each night. For the second season in a row, the BOTS will host an Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 3rd. A full promotional schedule release is forthcoming.

"I know we're not alone in clamoring for BOTS baseball to be back in Danville, as our community and world- wide fanbase have refused to let the fever die over the first few months of this off-season," said General Manager, Austin Scher. "We cannot thank our season ticket holders, corporate partners, and members of BOTSnation enough for their steadfast support. Let the countdown to Opening Night begin!"

Season Ticket plans for the 2022 Otterbots season are now available for reservation. Fans can call the ticket office at 434-554-4487, email Director of Ticket Sales & Experience Hogan May at hogan@danvilleotterbots.com, or visit the front office at American Legion Field to secure their seats.

The Otterbots team store is open for all holiday shopping needs from Monday-Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm.

