Announcing the 2023 Lincoln Saltdogs Promotions

The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming season, now live at saltdogs.com. Single-game tickets will officially go on sale May 1.

Fans can expect a mixture of special daily and weekly promotions at Haymarket Park all season long.

Highlights for the upcoming season include a special Saltdogs jersey giveaway presented by Ameritas on Saturday, August 19th against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Other giveaways include a special Saltdogs volleyball giveaway presented by Ameritas on Saturday, July 15th against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

The Saturday, June 17th game against the Sioux City Explorers includes both a Saltdogs hat giveaway presented by UBT and Nelnet, along with the annual Kermes Hispanic Festival brought to you by Cristo Rey Catholic Church in Lincoln. The Hispanic Festival always provides a great street festival atmosphere with authentic food, drinks, games and dancing at the ballpark.

The return of Haymarket Park's annual Beerfest is scheduled for Saturday, July 29th against Kane County.

As usual each year, every night at Haymarket Park offers something special for the fans. Fireworks Fridays make their return to each Friday game and NEW in 2023 are Free Shirt Fridays where t-shirts of your favorite Saltdogs will be thrown into the stands in between innings during each Friday home game, with $3 select tallboys and great giveaways on Saturdays and a revamped Sunday Family Funday special that includes a reserved ticket, hot dog, chips and Pepsi fountain drink to each Sunday game for just $15

Weiner Wednesdays offer fans $2 Fairbury Brand Hot Dogs at every Wednesday game, and Thirsty Thursdays make a return with $2 off draft beer and Pepsi fountain drinks, as well as $3 select tall boys every Thursday night.

Triple Play Tuesdays give fans an opportunity to get a FREE game ticket with a donation of three non-perishable food items to the Food Bank of Lincoln, and new to 2023 are GUARANTEED WIN nights - if the Saltdogs don't win on May 29th, June 26th, or July 30th - you receive a FREE ticket to the next night's game.

The American Association has also adopted pitch clocks for the 2023 season, now seen in Major League Baseball. The clocks have cut down the average game times, meaning promotions such as Fireworks Fridays should be more fan friendly in 2023

The Saltdogs open the 2023 season on the road versus the Chicago Dogs on May 12th and welcome the Gary Southshore Railcats to Haymarket Park for the home opener on Friday, May 19!Single-game tickets for all 50 home games will go on-sale. Monday, May 1st! Reserve your tickets now by calling 402-474-BALL (2255) or order on-line at Saltdogs.com.

