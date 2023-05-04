Andrew Cossetti Named FSL Player of the Month

May 4, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Mighty Mussels catcher Andrew Cossetti has been named the Florida State League Player of the Month for April, the league office announced Thursday.

Cossetti hit .339/.474/.678 over 19 games in April, connecting on four home runs while recording a league-best 20 RBI. At the conclusion of the month, the St. Joseph's product led the league in homers (4), RBI (20), OBP (.474), SLG (.678), OPS (1.154), doubles (8) and XBH (12).

The 23-year-old was named FSL Player of the Week for his performance in the April 18-23 series against Jupiter. Cossetti went 10-for-18 with three home runs in that series, driving in 14 runs in six games (1.792 OPS). He was selected in the 11th Round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.