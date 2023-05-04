Dunedin Blue Jays Announce TD Tuesdays

May 4, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL- The Dunedin Blue Jays add to the weekly promotional schedule with the introduction of TD Tuesdays presented by TD Bank. Each Tuesday, beginning Tuesday, May 9 at TD Ballpark, fans receive a free ticket and box of popcorn to a Dunedin Blue Jays game by visiting one of the two Clearwater TD locations. All fans in attendance on Tuesdays can enjoy $2 hot dogs at the Home Plate Classics concession stand. Fans can pick up their free ticket and popcorn by visiting the TD Bank location at 28100 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33761 or 2689 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33759.

TD Bank cardholders receive extra benefits around TD Ballpark when presenting their card at purchase. These fans get 15% off all in-store Jays Shop-Dunedin purchases, and can purchase $2 tickets at the box office every Tuesday home game when using a TD Bank card.

To see the full promotional schedule visit https://www.milb.com/dunedin/tickets/promotions for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.