Rafael Sanchez Named FSL Pitcher of the Month

May 4, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Minor League Baseball announced today the Player of the Month winners for April. Rafael Sanchez became the 3rd Dunedin Blue Jays pitcher to win the award in the Florida State League since 2022, and the first to win Pitcher of the Month since Dahian Santos in May of last season. Since 2010, seven Dunedin Blue Jays have won Player of the Month, including Ricky Tiedemann (2022), Dahian Santos (2022), Gabriel Martinez (2022), Orelvis Martinez (2021), Demi Orimoloye (2019), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2017), and Ryan McBroom (2016).

Rafael Sanchez went 3-0 with a 1.14 ERA in four starts as he allowed 13 hits and two walks over a league-best 23.2 innings. Sanchez led the league with 31 strikeouts and held opponents to a .159 average. He fanned a career-high 11 batters April 27 against Bradenton and did not allow an earned run in his last 17.2 innings in April. Sanchez, 23, was signed by Toronto as an international free agent out of Antilla, Cuba, on May 13, 2022.

The Dunedin Blue Jays will honor Rafael Sanchez on Tuesday, May 9th against the Clearwater Threshers. Purchase tickets at milb.com/dunedin/tickets/single-game-tickets

