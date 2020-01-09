Anderson's Hat Trick Helps Danbury over Wolves in 8-1 Rout

January 9, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release





DANBURY - Cory Anderson returned to the Danbury Hat Tricks' lineup with authority, potting three goals in an 8-1 drubbing of the Watertown Wolves.

Anderson got the ball rolling in the first period, netting a shorthanded goal four minutes into a major penalty kill. Steve Mele would snipe a wrister home on Danbury's fourth shot of the game, chasing Watertown netminder Jeremy Pominville from the goal.

Replacement Will Harvey would allow two more goals on four shots in the opening frame, scored by Nicola Levesque and Anderson, respectively. Danbury would take a 4-0 lead into the first intermission despite being outshot 18-8.

Pominville would reclaim his spot in goal for the Wolves to start the second period, faring only marginally better than he had the frame before. Matyas Kasek would sneak a shot past Pominville's outstretched glove to give the Hat Tricks a 5-0 lead.

The Hat Tricks would strike three more times in the final period, including Cory Anderson's powerplay goal from the blueline to complete his first professional hat trick.

Danbury has now won eight consecutive home games and their last five total. Tom McGuckin stopped 38 shots to earn his 12th win in his last 13 appearances.

"At the end of the day, I'm so happy to be back, I missed these guys a lot," Anderson beamed after the game. "To [get a hat trick] with these guys, it's something that I'm going to remember for the rest of my life."

The Hat Tricks now turn their attention to the Thunder, as they begin a road set tomorrow night in Delaware.

"We feel we have a lot of momentum, we did a lot of things right. Our speed, our drive, it's something that's there every game," Anderson added.

Coming up for the Hat Tricks...

The Hat Tricks head out to Delaware tomorrow for a two-game set with the Thunder. They return home Jan. 17 & 18 for a series with the Elmira Enforcers. Tickets are on sale now at danburyhattricks.com/tickets. For more information, call the main office at 203-794-1704. Live game streaming available on Youtube.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.