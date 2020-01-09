Rumble Bees Add Five New Players

January 9, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - In their continued concerted efforts to fortify and unify their team roster, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees have announced the addition of five new players with each one expected to make his respective debut with their new club this weekend.

Joining the Battle Creek lineup are two goaltenders; Mike Deperrio and Trevor Babin; three defensemen; Alex Takecs, Connor McNary and Jason Stone and one forward, center Nathan Pelligra.

Beginning with the Rumble Bees new netminders; with Jake Mullen dealt earlier in the week to Carolina and Joel Eisenhower on the shelf with an injury, General Manager/Head Coach Adam Stio swung into action to secure the services of both Deperrio and Babin. Deperrio, 30, is a first-year pro who attended the Rumble Bees first-ever tryout camp in August. Babin, 21, has been enjoying an outstanding junior career in the GMHL with the Bradford Rattlers where he was named the GMHL Goaltender of the Year in the 2018-19 season.

Regarding the Rumble Bees blue line corps, with Dave Nicoletti and Vinnie Susi nursing nagging injuries, the call went out for reinforcements on defense with a trio of rearguards answering the help wanted advisory. Takacs, 22, had been honing his craft overseas in Sweden this season after averaging virtually a point a game, 38(8-29-37) with 126-PIM in 2018-19 with Tillsonburg in the GMHL. McNary, 24, joins the club, having gained pro experience in the FPHL with both Mentor, and more recently, Danbury. Stone, 23, started the season in Sweden as well where he was 7(1-6-7) in 7-games with Bolinas IS.

Up front, the Rumble Bees have added slick, sleek center Pelligra, 27. The second-year pro was obtained in a recent deal with Elmira in which defenseman Gino Mini was dealt to the Enforcers. In 2018-19, Pelligra, playing for both Danville and later Elmira, collected 19-points in 30-games on 8-goals, 11-assists. Prior to his advent onto the pro hockey scene, the 6-0, 190lb pivot achieved a prolific collegiate scoring career in the ACHA II with Florida Gulf Coast U., where in two seasons, he amassed 95-points in 53-games on 35-goals, 60-assists and 71-PIM. Pelligra averaged a prodigious 1.8 points per game at FGCU.

Pelligra is expected to be installed immediately as the Rumble Bees #1 centerman when his new team hits the ice for a pair of weekend encounters at Danville where Battle Creek will open a two-games series both Friday and Saturday night against the Dashers at Palmer Arena. Game time both nights is 8:00 pm EST with the game broadcast each night set for 7:30 pm on WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM.

Rumble Bees next home game, Friday, January 17 at 7:35 pm vs. Port Huron at The Rink Battle Creek.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2020

Rumble Bees Add Five New Players - Battle Creek Rumble Bees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.