Anaheim Ducks Announce Rookie Tournament Schedule

July 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the complete six-team rookie tournament schedule for the Rookie Faceoff beginning Sept. 7. The Ducks are hosting the 2019 tournament, with three games scheduled for Sept. 7, 8 & 10 (nine games total) at Great Park Ice (Irvine, Calif.). The annual tournament was hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018.

The 2019 tournament will again feature the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche. All games will be played at Great Park Ice, located at 888 Ridge Valley, Irvine, CA 92618. All three Ducks games and six of the nine contests overall will be played at FivePoint Arena, which has a seating capacity of 2,500.

The Ducks begin their three-game tournament schedule on Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Los Angeles (5 p.m. PT). Anaheim will continue tournament play on Sunday, Sept. 8 against San Jose (5 p.m. PT) before concluding their schedule vs. Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 10 (3 p.m. PT). The complete Rookie Faceoff schedule is provided below.

Tickets for all nine games in the tournament will be available on Monday, August 12. Individual game tickets will be $10 and VIP Day Passes (with preferred seating) for all three games on a desired date will be available. Orange Alliance Season Ticket Members will have exclusive access to a Rookie Faceoff ticket presale as well as VIP Day Passes that are over 50% off. Parking for the entire tournament will be complimentary. Fans can learn more about the tournament and find out how to get early access to tickets at www.AnaheimDucks.com/RookieFaceoff.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.