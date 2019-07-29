Ontario Reign Sign Ryan Stanton to AHL Contract

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed defenseman Ryan Stanton to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

The 30-year-old Stanton (born July 20, 1989) collected 20 points (5-15=20) and a +20 rating in 65 games played last season with the Bakersfield Condors, as he helped to lead Bakersfield to its first ever Pacific Division title. Stanton also scored two goals and added an assist in 10 Calder Cup Playoff contests, as the Condors reached the Pacific Division Finals. Stanton frequently served as an alternate captain with the Condors over the past two seasons.

The St. Albert, Alberta native has amassed 116 points (22-94=116) from 443 games played with Bakersfield, Cleveland, San Antonio, Hershey and Rockford throughout his AHL career. Stanton has also totaled 27 points (4-23=27) in 120 career NHL contests with Washington, Vancouver and Chicago.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, on October 4, 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

