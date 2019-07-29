Barracuda Sign Forward Tristan Langan

July 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed Forward Tristan Langan (@tlangan6) to a one-year AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

"Tristan initially caught our attention a few seasons ago as a defensively sound center and an effective penalty killer," said Will. "Last season he found a new level to his offensive game, going to hard areas to score while not compromising his defensive game. He earned his contract and opportunity through hard work and gritty play. We are looking forward to seeing his pro debut in training camp."

Last year as a member of the Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS), Langan, 20, finished second in the WHL (@TheWHL) in points (113) and assists (60) and T-first in goals (53). Only Sharks prospect Joachim Blichfeld (@joachimblich) had more assists and points than Langan. In addition, he was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

Over his junior career that spanned parts of four seasons, the six-foot, 210-pound native of Swan River, Manitoba, skated in 241 games with Moose Jaw, totaling 184 points (78 goals, 106 assists), 132 penalty minutes and a plus-68 rating.

Langan was once a teammate of Sharks prospect Jayden Halbgewachs (@halbgewachs97) and Noah Gregor (@n_gregs20) during his time with the Warriors.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.