Eagles Sign Three Players to Two-Way Contracts

July 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forwards Tim McGauley, Felix Lauzon and defenseman Eric Williams to two-way AHL/ECHL contracts for the 2019-20 season. McGauley played in 23 games with the Eagles last season, notching two goals and six assists. He also competed in 39 ECHL contests with the Utah Grizzlies, posting 28 points in 39 contests. Lauzon is entering his first professional season after collecting 215 points in 283 contests in the QMJHL. Williams saw action in two AHL games late last season with the Charlotte Checkers, as well as two ECHL contests with the Manchester Monarchs after concluding his career at Northeastern University.

McGauley is coming off his third professional season, having also appeared in 87 ECHL games with the South Carolina Stingrays, netting 17 goals and 36 assists. The 23 year-old was signed to a three-year deal with the Washington Capitals in 2015 while in the midst of a highly-successful career with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL. In five seasons with the Wheat Kings, McGauley would register 102 goals and 157 assists in 276 games, including a 2014-15 season that would see him post 42 goals and 63 assists. Those numbers would earn McGauley Eastern Conference Player of the Year honors and land him a spot as a finalist for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, awarded to the WHL's top player. His major-junior career would culminate in 2015-16 when he helped lead Brandon to a WHL Championship.

Lauzon amassed 85 goals and 130 assists in his five-year career with the Drummondville Voltigeurs and Victoriaville Tigres. During that time, he enjoyed two seasons with 20 or more goals, including a 2018-19 campaign that saw the 5-foot-10, 185-pound center net 28 goals and 52 assists in 68 contests. That season would also see the 21 year-old earn the Guy Carbonneau Trophy as the QMJHL's Best Defensive Forward, finishing the year with a plus/minus rating of +54.

Williams joined the Monarchs as an amateur near the conclusion of the 2018-19 season and would earn a promotion to the Checkers for two regular season games and two playoff contests. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound blueliner spent four years at Northeastern University, compiling 18 goals and 39 assists in 156 NCAA games. He helped lead the Huskies to a Hockey East championship in both 2016 and 2019. Prior to moving to the college ranks, Williams collected 85 points in 112 OJHL contests with the Aurora Tigers. He would be named the OJHL's Best Defenseman after leading the league with 22 goals during the 2014-15 season, while also earning a spot on the OJHL All-Star Team.

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 10am. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

