AN UNSTOPPABLE SHOT Take a Bow, Ashley Hatch! #nwsl
May 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
Check out the Washington Spirit Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 17, 2025
- Chicago Stars FC Shut out on the Road by North Carolina Courage, 2-0 - Chicago Stars FC
- Manaka nets brace as Courage extend unbeaten run to four matches - North Carolina Courage
- Racing Lacks Finishing Touch in Narrow Loss to Seattle Reign - Racing Louisville FC
- Washington Spirit Defender Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Preview: North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Stars FC - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit Defender Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit Faces Utah Royals FC Looking to Deliver Another Home Win
- Washington Spirit Forward Chloe Ricketts Called up to U.S. Under-20 Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit Looks to Protect Home Front against Utah Royals FC
- Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team