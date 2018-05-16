Amerks Sign Aquin, Paquette-Bisson to AHL Contracts

May 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed forward Pascal Aquin and defenseman Tobie Paquette-Bisson to American Hockey League contracts. Aquin's deal will run through the 2018-19 season while Paquette-Bisson has agreed to terms on a two-year contract.

Aquin, 20, recently completed his fourth season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). After establishing career-highs in goals (14), assists (16) and points (30) in 68 games with the Charlottetown Islanders during the 2016-17 campaign, Aquin led the Islanders in goals (24) while finishing second among forwards with 43 points in 59 contests this past season.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward has amassed 90 points (42+48) over 221 career games for the Gatineau Olympiques, Shawinigan Cataractes and Charlottetown. Additionally, the Le Gardeur, Quebec, native has collected 26 points (11+15) in 52 playoff contests, including 14 points (8+6) in 18 games during the 2018 President's Cup Playoffs.

Paquette-Bisson, 21, had his best season with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL) in 2017-18 as he finished second among team defenseman with a career-best 23 assists and 27 points while also adding four goals in 59 games.

Over the last four seasons between the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and Blainville-Boisbriand, the Rosemère, Quebec, native produced 62 points (14+48) in 226 career games. In 64 President's Cup contests, the 6-foot-3, 193-pound blueliner tallied 17 points (1+16), including a career-high eight assists during the 2018 postseason.

Amerks 2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with current players and Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and Chalk Talk with the Amerks coaching staff, your very own Season Ticket Member ID and Discount Card and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.