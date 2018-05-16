Syracuse Crunch and Galaxy Media Announce 10-Year Partnership Extension

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Galaxy Media have announced a 10-year partnership extension through the 2027-28 season to continue broadcasting all Crunch games during the regular season and Calder Cup Playoffs on ESPN Radio 97.7 FM/1200 AM.

The Crunch and Galaxy Media originally partnered prior to the 2013-14 season when ESPN Radio became the flagship station for all Crunch broadcasts. Over the past five seasons, ESPN Radio has carried some of the team's most historic games, including the 2014 Toyota Frozen Dome Classic and the 2016 Toyota AHL All-Star Classic. ESPN Radio also broadcasts "Crunch Weekly," the team's live radio talk show with voice of the Crunch Lukas Favale at Tully's Good Times, throughout the hockey season and "The Shootout Show" live from the War Memorial Arena following all home games.

"We are extremely proud to extend our partnership with Ed Levine and Galaxy Media," Syracuse Crunch owner Howard Dolgon said. "Ed has clearly established himself as the leading broadcaster in the region and one of the finest in the country. Our partnership goes far beyond game broadcasts and integrates the strengths of our two organizations. This is a very good day for the Crunch and all of our fans."

"The partnership with the Syracuse Crunch is a cornerstone of what makes ESPN Radio such a successful radio station," Galaxy Media President and CEO Ed Levine said. "Howard Dolgon, Jim Sarosy and Vance Lederman have been tremendous to work with and we look forward to continuing this relationship for many years to come."

In addition to broadcasts, the Crunch, Galaxy Media and its stations work closely throughout the season to host theme nights at the Crunch and outside events, including Parties on the Plaza. The media group is also the presenting sponsor of the Galaxy Cup, awarded to the winner of the regular season series between the Crunch and the Utica Comets. Syracuse has claimed the Galaxy Cup the last two consecutive seasons.

Galaxy Media is a premiere privately owned independent media groups in the country. With eight stations in Syracuse and five in Utica, we're a dominant presence in the market. Though radio will always remain at the heart of who we are, as the media landscape has changed drastically, we've evolved with it to meet the needs of both our listeners and our clients. Galaxy Media also encompasses robust events planning, sports marketing, and digital media divisions, making it easy for businesses of all sizes to get their messaging out to a highly targeted client base.

Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

