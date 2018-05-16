Cleveland Monsters to "Grow the Game" Alongside Newly Announced 2018-19 Certified Learn to Play Programs
May 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that, for the first time, the team will partner with 12 local rinks and youth hockey associations this year, named as the Monsters' 2018-19 Certified Learn to Play Programs, to help increase participation in youth hockey in Northeast Ohio as part of the team's signature "Grow the Game" initiative.
Each of the Monsters' 2018-19 Certified Learn to Play Programs will receive support from the Monsters in the form of physical resources, marketing help, and financial assistance. In return, selected programs will adhere to an agreed-upon standard of instruction and work with the Monsters to maximize the team's impact on the youth hockey community in Northeast Ohio. For more information on the Monsters' 2018-19 Certified Learn to Play Programs, visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/learntoplay .
"As an organization, we are extremely excited to team up with our Certified Learn to Play partners," said Monsters COO/SVP of Franchise Operations Mike Ostrowski on Wednesday. "Together, we look forward to continuing to support the growth of youth hockey in the greater Cleveland community and aiding these programs in expanding their reach and participation numbers in the coming season and beyond."
2018-19 Cleveland Monsters Learn to Play Certified Programs
Organization
Home Facility
Community
AJ Vincent Beginner's Program at Elyria
North Park Ice Rink
Elyria, OH
Brooklyn Youth Hockey
John M. Coyne Recreation Center
Brooklyn, OH
Canton-Akron Hockey Association
Center Ice Sports Complex
North Canton, OH
Cleveland Heights Tigers
Cleveland Heights Community Center
Cleveland Heights, OH
Cleveland Skating Club
Cleveland Skating Club
Shaker Heights, OH
Gilmour Youth Hockey
Gilmour Ice Academy
Gates Mills, OH
Lake Erie Panthers
C.E. Orr Arena
Euclid, OH
Learn to Play Hockey at Kent
Kent State Ice Arena
Kent, OH
Mentor Cardinals
Mentor Civic Arena
Mentor, OH
North Olmsted Eagles
North Olmsted Recreation Center
North Olmsted, OH
OBM Arena Learn to Play
OBM Arena
Strongsville, OH
Starter Hockey Program at The Pond
The Pond
Chagrin Falls, OH
The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and
Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken
Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
