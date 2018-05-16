Cleveland Monsters to "Grow the Game" Alongside Newly Announced 2018-19 Certified Learn to Play Programs

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that, for the first time, the team will partner with 12 local rinks and youth hockey associations this year, named as the Monsters' 2018-19 Certified Learn to Play Programs, to help increase participation in youth hockey in Northeast Ohio as part of the team's signature "Grow the Game" initiative.

Each of the Monsters' 2018-19 Certified Learn to Play Programs will receive support from the Monsters in the form of physical resources, marketing help, and financial assistance. In return, selected programs will adhere to an agreed-upon standard of instruction and work with the Monsters to maximize the team's impact on the youth hockey community in Northeast Ohio. For more information on the Monsters' 2018-19 Certified Learn to Play Programs, visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/learntoplay .

"As an organization, we are extremely excited to team up with our Certified Learn to Play partners," said Monsters COO/SVP of Franchise Operations Mike Ostrowski on Wednesday. "Together, we look forward to continuing to support the growth of youth hockey in the greater Cleveland community and aiding these programs in expanding their reach and participation numbers in the coming season and beyond."

2018-19 Cleveland Monsters Learn to Play Certified Programs

Organization

Home Facility

Community

AJ Vincent Beginner's Program at Elyria

North Park Ice Rink

Elyria, OH

Brooklyn Youth Hockey

John M. Coyne Recreation Center

Brooklyn, OH

Canton-Akron Hockey Association

Center Ice Sports Complex

North Canton, OH

Cleveland Heights Tigers

Cleveland Heights Community Center

Cleveland Heights, OH

Cleveland Skating Club

Cleveland Skating Club

Shaker Heights, OH

Gilmour Youth Hockey

Gilmour Ice Academy

Gates Mills, OH

Lake Erie Panthers

C.E. Orr Arena

Euclid, OH

Learn to Play Hockey at Kent

Kent State Ice Arena

Kent, OH

Mentor Cardinals

Mentor Civic Arena

Mentor, OH

North Olmsted Eagles

North Olmsted Recreation Center

North Olmsted, OH

OBM Arena Learn to Play

OBM Arena

Strongsville, OH

Starter Hockey Program at The Pond

The Pond

Chagrin Falls, OH

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and

Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken

Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

