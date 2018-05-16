Capitals Re-Sign Defenseman Aaron Ness

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Aaron Ness to a one-year, two-way contract ($650,000/$425,000). The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Ness, 27, returns to the Washington organization for his fourth consecutive season in 2018-19. The defender opened the season with the Capitals last year, registering one assist in eight games. He joined the Bears in December, and posted his best season as a member of the Chocolate and White. The Roseau, Minn. native collected 29 points (four goals, 25 assists), a mark that led all Hershey defenders. His 25 assists was good for fourth on the club, and Ness posted six multi-assist games. He was honored as the club's winner of the Milton Garland Memorial Award as Hershey's best defender in 2017-18.

The veteran defender has appeared in 168 games with Hershey over the past three seasons, scoring 73 points (15 goals, 58 assists). He helped lead the Bears to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals and has spent time as an alternate captain for the Chocolate and White. The former captain of the Sound Tigers has appeared in 448 career AHL games with Bridgeport and Hershey, scoring 196 points (38 goals, 158 assists).

A product of the University of Minnesota, Ness was originally a second round selection, 40th overall, of the New York Islanders in the 2008 NHL Draft. He has played 47 career NHL games with the Islanders and Capitals, scoring six points (one goal, five assists).

