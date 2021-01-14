Amerks Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Roster

January 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the opening day roster for the team's 2020-21 Training Camp, which begins on Friday, Jan. 15 when the Amerks take the ice at 11 a.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. All practice sessions will be held at The Blue Cross Arena and are closed to the public.

Forwards (10): Brandon Biro, Jean-Sebastien Dea, Dawson DiPietro, Steven Fogarty, Dominic Franco, Brett Murray, Andrew Oglevie, Arttu Ruotsalainen, C.J. Smith and Dalton Smith.

Defensemen (4): Jacob Bryson, Casey Fitzgerald, Ryan Jones and Mattias Samuelsson.

Goaltenders (2): Michael Houser and Dustin Tokarski

Coaches and players will be made available to the media via Zoom immediately following each practice session. Information on how to access the call will be distributed each morning.

The practice schedule for Rochester's 2020-21 Training Camp through the month of January is as follows (practice times subject to change):

DATE TIME LOCATION

Friday, Jan. 15 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Saturday, Jan. 16 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Sunday, Jan. 17 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Monday, Jan. 18 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Tuesday, Jan. 19 DAY OFF DAY OFF

Wednesday, Jan. 20 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Thursday, Jan. 21 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Friday, Jan. 22 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Saturday, Jan. 23 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Sunday, Jan. 24 DAY OFF DAY OFF

Monday, Jan. 25 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Tuesday, Jan. 26 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Wednesday, Jan. 27 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Thursday, Jan. 28 DAY OFF DAY OFF

Friday, Jan. 29 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Saturday, Jan. 30 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Sunday, Jan. 31 DAY OFF DAY OFF

Rochester is slated to open its 65th season in the American Hockey League on Friday, Feb. 5. The 2020-21 regular-season schedule is still being determined and will be announced when it becomes available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.