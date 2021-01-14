Amerks Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Roster
January 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the opening day roster for the team's 2020-21 Training Camp, which begins on Friday, Jan. 15 when the Amerks take the ice at 11 a.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. All practice sessions will be held at The Blue Cross Arena and are closed to the public.
Forwards (10): Brandon Biro, Jean-Sebastien Dea, Dawson DiPietro, Steven Fogarty, Dominic Franco, Brett Murray, Andrew Oglevie, Arttu Ruotsalainen, C.J. Smith and Dalton Smith.
Defensemen (4): Jacob Bryson, Casey Fitzgerald, Ryan Jones and Mattias Samuelsson.
Goaltenders (2): Michael Houser and Dustin Tokarski
Coaches and players will be made available to the media via Zoom immediately following each practice session. Information on how to access the call will be distributed each morning.
The practice schedule for Rochester's 2020-21 Training Camp through the month of January is as follows (practice times subject to change):
DATE TIME LOCATION
Friday, Jan. 15 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Saturday, Jan. 16 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Sunday, Jan. 17 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Monday, Jan. 18 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Tuesday, Jan. 19 DAY OFF DAY OFF
Wednesday, Jan. 20 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Thursday, Jan. 21 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Friday, Jan. 22 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Saturday, Jan. 23 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Sunday, Jan. 24 DAY OFF DAY OFF
Monday, Jan. 25 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Tuesday, Jan. 26 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Wednesday, Jan. 27 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Thursday, Jan. 28 DAY OFF DAY OFF
Friday, Jan. 29 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Saturday, Jan. 30 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Sunday, Jan. 31 DAY OFF DAY OFF
Rochester is slated to open its 65th season in the American Hockey League on Friday, Feb. 5. The 2020-21 regular-season schedule is still being determined and will be announced when it becomes available.
