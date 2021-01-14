San Diego Gulls Set 2020-21 Training Camp Roster
January 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
San Diego's 2020-21 Training Camp roster includes 11 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.
FORWARDS (11) Regular Season
No. NAME HT WT POS S BIRTHPLACE D.O.B. 2019-20 CLUB GP G A PTS PIM Acquired
26 Andrew Agozzino 5-10 180 LW L Kleinburg, Ontario January 3, 1991 Anaheim (NHL) 5 1 0 1 0 Claimed on waivers
Pittsburgh (NHL) 17 0 2 2 4
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) 37 14 19 33 28
25 Sam Carrick 6-0 204 C R Markham, Ontario February 4, 1992 Anaheim (NHL) 9 1 1 2 0 Trade (TOR 5th rd., 144th in 2010)
San Diego (AHL) 46 23 20 43 40
7 Chase De Leo 5-9 186 C L La Mirada, California October 25, 1995 Anaheim (NHL) 1 0 0 0 0 Trade (WPG 4th rd., 99th in 2014)
San Diego (AHL) 51 10 15 25 16
10 Alex Dostie 5-10 174 C L Drummondville, Quebec April 13, 1997 San Diego (AHL) 40 11 4 15 4 PTO
24 Benoit-Olivier Groulx 6-2 194 C L Gatineau, Quebec February 6, 2000 Moncton (QMJHL) 29 14 23 37 30 ANA 2nd rd., 54th in 2018
Halifax (QMJHL) 26 15 26 41 28
32 Jack Kopacka 6-3 192 LW L Lapeer, Michigan March 5, 1998 San Diego (AHL) 37 7 8 15 2 ANA 4th rd., 93rd in 2016
Tulsa (ECHL) 5 4 4 8 2
14 Antoine Morand 5-11 185 C L Mercier, Quebec February 18, 1999 San Diego (AHL) 54 5 11 16 31 ANA 2nd rd., 60th in 2017
11 Jacob Perreault 5-11 192 RW R Montreal, Quebec April 15, 2002 Sarnia (OHL) 57 39 31 70 40 ANA 1st rd., 27th in 2020
22 Andrew Poturalski 5-10 190 RW R Williamsville, New York January 14, 1994 San Diego (AHL) 17 2 5 7 8 FA
12 Brayden Tracey 6-0 177 RW L Calgary, Alberta May 28, 2001 Moose Jaw (WHL) 28 15 23 38 39 ANA 1st rd., 29th in 2019
Victoria (WHL) 24 7 16 23 25
13 Trevor Zegras 6-0 174 C L Bedford, New York March 20, 2001 Boston Univ. (NCAA) 33 11 25 36 43 ANA 1st rd., 9th in 2019
DEFENSEMEN (8) Regular Season Acquired
No. NAME HT WT POS S BIRTHPLACE D.O.B. 2019-20 CLUB GP G A PTS PIM
39 Nikolas Brouillard 5-11 168 D L St-Hyacinthe, Quebec February 7, 1995 McGill University (USports) 28 7 16 23 28 FA
5 Simon Benoit 6-3 192 D L Laval, Quebec September 19, 1998 San Diego (AHL) 56 4 15 19 39 FA
36 Hunter Drew 6-1 191 D R Kingston, Ontario October 21, 1998 San Diego (AHL) 29 2 5 7 33 ANA 6th rd., 178th in 2018
Tulsa (ECHL) 5 0 4 4 13
17 Jamie Drysdale 5-11 180 D R Toronto, Ontario April 8, 2002 Erie (OHL) 49 9 38 47 24 ANA 1st rd., 6th in 2020
40 Keegan Kanzig 6-7 251 D L Athabasca, Alberta February 26, 1995 San Diego (AHL) 6 0 0 0 24 FA (CGY 3rd rd. 67th in 2013)
Idaho (ECHL) 46 1 1 2 108
4 Keegan Lowe 6-2 192 D L Greenwich, Connecticut March 29, 1993 Bakersfield (AHL) 56 1 6 7 58 FA (CAR 3rd rd., 73rd in 2011)
6 Josh Mahura 6-0 192 D L St. Albert, Alberta May 5, 1998 Anaheim (NHL) 11 1 3 4 2 ANA 3rd rd., 85th in 2016
San Diego (AHL) 44 4 17 21 40
29 Jeremy Roy 6-0 194 D R Richelieu, Quebec May 14, 1997 San Jose (AHL) 35 1 7 8 28 PTO
GOALTENDERS (2) Regular Season Acquired
No. NAME HT WT C BIRTHPLACE D.O.B. 2019-20 CLUB GP MIN W-L-OT SO GAA
35 Lukas Dostal 6-1 174 L Brno, Czech Republic June 22, 2000 Ilves (Finland) 43 2592 27-8-6 3 1.78 ANA 3rd rd., 85th in 2018
30 Jeff Glass 6-3 213 L Calgary, Alberta November 19, 1985 ECH Linz (EBEL) 9 540 4-5-0 0 2.45 FA (OTT 3rd rd., 89th in 2004)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2021
- San Diego Gulls Set 2020-21 Training Camp Roster - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Roster - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise 2020-21 Home Games - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Sign Three Players to Professional Tryout Agreements - San Jose Barracuda
- Coyotes Add Jay Varady to Coaching Staff for 2020-21 Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- AHLTV Streaming Packages Now Available for 2020-21 Season - AHL
- Three Players Reassigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- San Diego Gulls Set 2020-21 Training Camp Roster
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2020-21 Preseason Schedule
- San Diego Gulls Sign Glass, Brouillard, Kanzig and Lowe to One-Year Contracts
- San Diego Gulls to Open 2021 Training Camp Monday, January 11 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Anthony Stolarz to Two-Year Contract