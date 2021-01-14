San Diego Gulls Set 2020-21 Training Camp Roster

San Diego's 2020-21 Training Camp roster includes 11 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

FORWARDS (11) Regular Season

No. NAME HT WT POS S BIRTHPLACE D.O.B. 2019-20 CLUB GP G A PTS PIM Acquired

26 Andrew Agozzino 5-10 180 LW L Kleinburg, Ontario January 3, 1991 Anaheim (NHL) 5 1 0 1 0 Claimed on waivers

Pittsburgh (NHL) 17 0 2 2 4

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) 37 14 19 33 28

25 Sam Carrick 6-0 204 C R Markham, Ontario February 4, 1992 Anaheim (NHL) 9 1 1 2 0 Trade (TOR 5th rd., 144th in 2010)

San Diego (AHL) 46 23 20 43 40

7 Chase De Leo 5-9 186 C L La Mirada, California October 25, 1995 Anaheim (NHL) 1 0 0 0 0 Trade (WPG 4th rd., 99th in 2014)

San Diego (AHL) 51 10 15 25 16

10 Alex Dostie 5-10 174 C L Drummondville, Quebec April 13, 1997 San Diego (AHL) 40 11 4 15 4 PTO

24 Benoit-Olivier Groulx 6-2 194 C L Gatineau, Quebec February 6, 2000 Moncton (QMJHL) 29 14 23 37 30 ANA 2nd rd., 54th in 2018

Halifax (QMJHL) 26 15 26 41 28

32 Jack Kopacka 6-3 192 LW L Lapeer, Michigan March 5, 1998 San Diego (AHL) 37 7 8 15 2 ANA 4th rd., 93rd in 2016

Tulsa (ECHL) 5 4 4 8 2

14 Antoine Morand 5-11 185 C L Mercier, Quebec February 18, 1999 San Diego (AHL) 54 5 11 16 31 ANA 2nd rd., 60th in 2017

11 Jacob Perreault 5-11 192 RW R Montreal, Quebec April 15, 2002 Sarnia (OHL) 57 39 31 70 40 ANA 1st rd., 27th in 2020

22 Andrew Poturalski 5-10 190 RW R Williamsville, New York January 14, 1994 San Diego (AHL) 17 2 5 7 8 FA

12 Brayden Tracey 6-0 177 RW L Calgary, Alberta May 28, 2001 Moose Jaw (WHL) 28 15 23 38 39 ANA 1st rd., 29th in 2019

Victoria (WHL) 24 7 16 23 25

13 Trevor Zegras 6-0 174 C L Bedford, New York March 20, 2001 Boston Univ. (NCAA) 33 11 25 36 43 ANA 1st rd., 9th in 2019

DEFENSEMEN (8) Regular Season Acquired

No. NAME HT WT POS S BIRTHPLACE D.O.B. 2019-20 CLUB GP G A PTS PIM

39 Nikolas Brouillard 5-11 168 D L St-Hyacinthe, Quebec February 7, 1995 McGill University (USports) 28 7 16 23 28 FA

5 Simon Benoit 6-3 192 D L Laval, Quebec September 19, 1998 San Diego (AHL) 56 4 15 19 39 FA

36 Hunter Drew 6-1 191 D R Kingston, Ontario October 21, 1998 San Diego (AHL) 29 2 5 7 33 ANA 6th rd., 178th in 2018

Tulsa (ECHL) 5 0 4 4 13

17 Jamie Drysdale 5-11 180 D R Toronto, Ontario April 8, 2002 Erie (OHL) 49 9 38 47 24 ANA 1st rd., 6th in 2020

40 Keegan Kanzig 6-7 251 D L Athabasca, Alberta February 26, 1995 San Diego (AHL) 6 0 0 0 24 FA (CGY 3rd rd. 67th in 2013)

Idaho (ECHL) 46 1 1 2 108

4 Keegan Lowe 6-2 192 D L Greenwich, Connecticut March 29, 1993 Bakersfield (AHL) 56 1 6 7 58 FA (CAR 3rd rd., 73rd in 2011)

6 Josh Mahura 6-0 192 D L St. Albert, Alberta May 5, 1998 Anaheim (NHL) 11 1 3 4 2 ANA 3rd rd., 85th in 2016

San Diego (AHL) 44 4 17 21 40

29 Jeremy Roy 6-0 194 D R Richelieu, Quebec May 14, 1997 San Jose (AHL) 35 1 7 8 28 PTO

GOALTENDERS (2) Regular Season Acquired

No. NAME HT WT C BIRTHPLACE D.O.B. 2019-20 CLUB GP MIN W-L-OT SO GAA

35 Lukas Dostal 6-1 174 L Brno, Czech Republic June 22, 2000 Ilves (Finland) 43 2592 27-8-6 3 1.78 ANA 3rd rd., 85th in 2018

30 Jeff Glass 6-3 213 L Calgary, Alberta November 19, 1985 ECH Linz (EBEL) 9 540 4-5-0 0 2.45 FA (OTT 3rd rd., 89th in 2004)

