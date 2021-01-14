Syracuse Crunch Partner with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise 2020-21 Home Games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with the stations of CNY Central to locally televise the vast majority of 2020-21 home games.

As part of the partnership, Crunch fans in the Syracuse area will have the opportunity to tune into 14-of-16 Crunch home games broadcast live on CW6. Opponents, along with dates and start times, are yet to be determined.

"Having a local TV partnership with CNY Central, in conjunction with our radio partner Galaxy Media, allows all sports fans in Central New York the opportunity to watch and listen to live hockey," said Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon. "Offering this type of access to Crunch hockey in a season where we're unable to welcome fans into the Upstate Medical University Arena helps make the best of a difficult situation during the pandemic."

"We are thrilled to bring Syracuse Crunch home game coverage to Broadcast Television and Central New York hockey fans," said CNY Central Vice President & General Manager Amy Collins. "This partnership will add live, local sports to CW6 and our already robust sports programming portfolio. At a time when fans can't be in the stadium, and are craving live sports, we are so pleased to partner with the Syracuse Crunch in bringing this to Central New York, a community we're so proud to call home."

