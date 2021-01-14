Barracuda Sign Three Players to Professional Tryout Agreements

January 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) along with general manager Joe Will announced today the team has signed defensemen Robbie Russo and Chaz Reddekopp (@chazreddekopp) and goaltender Samuel Harvey to professional tryout agreements.

Russo, 27, skated in 53 games with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2019-20, collecting a pair of goals and 17 assists, while serving as an assistant captain for the Coyotes top affiliate. During his five-year professional career, Russo has appeared in 324 AHL games between Grand Rapids and Tucson, totaling 161 points (29 goals, 132 assists), 227 penalty minutes, and a plus-75 rating.

In addition, during the 2016-17 season, the six-foot, 190-pound Westmont, Illinois, native appeared in 19 games with the Red Wings. That same year, Russo helped the Grand Rapids Griffins capture a Calder Cup Championship.

Prior to turning pro, the fourth-round pick (95th overall) of the New York Islanders in 2011 spent four seasons at Notre Dame.

Reddekopp, 24, skated in 22 games for the Ontario Reign in 2019-20, totaling one assist and 55 penalty minutes. The West Kelowna, British Columbia, native also appeared in 17 games for the ECHL's (@ECHL) Fort Wayne Komets, scoring one goal and adding six assists.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound left-shot blueliner was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2015 NHL Draft (round seven, 187th overall).

Harvey, 22, spent 2019-20 at the University of New Brunswick, where he appeared in 16 games for the Reds, going 14-2-0, with a 1.87 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. The season prior, his final of junior hockey, the six-foot, 185-pounder appeared in 43 games with the QMJHL's Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, going 35-8-0, with a 2.08 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and four shutouts, guiding the Huskies to a Memorial Cup Championship. In the postseason that year, he notched a 16-4 record with a 1.97 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage and four shutouts.

During his five-year career with Huskies, the Alma, Quebec, native appeared in 199 games, going 129-46-14, with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage, along with 15 shutouts.

Harvey was coached by Barracuda goaltending coach Dany Sabourin and was a teammate of Sharks' 2018 sixth round pick, Zachary Emond, in Rouyn-Noranda.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.