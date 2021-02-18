Americans Get Five AHL Players from San Jose

February 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), announced today that five players from the San Jose Barracuda (AHL), have been assigned to Allen.

Headed to Allen are the following players; Joseph Garreffa, Kyle Topping, Steen Pasichnuk, and Krystof Hrabik, along with defenseman Chaz Reddekopp.

Joseph Garreffa started the season in Allen and led the Americans in scoring with 13 points in 11 games. Kyle Topping, who is the brother of former Americans forward Jordan Topping, is in his rookie season with the San Jose Barracuda, and has a goal in two games this season.

The Americans games this weekend were postponed due to ongoing winter storm complications and unprecedented electrical utility issues throughout the Metroplex and State of Texas. The Americans return to Allen Event Center on March 3rd against the Utah Grizzlies. www.AllenAmericans.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.