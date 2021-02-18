ECHL Transactions - February 18
February 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 18, 2021:
Allen:
Add Chaz Reddekopp, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Kyle Topping, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Krystof Hrabik, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Steenn Pasichnuk, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Joseph Garreffa, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Jared Bethune, F placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve
Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve [2/17]
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve [2/17]
Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve [2/17]
Delete Nick Boka, D placed on reserve [2/17]
Jacksonville:
Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/7)
Delete Erik Bradford, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)
Orlando:
Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from reserve
Add Fabrizio Ricci, F activated from reserve
Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve
Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Brandon Fehd, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Wichita:
Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
