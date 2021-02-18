ECHL Transactions - February 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 18, 2021:

Allen:

Add Chaz Reddekopp, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Kyle Topping, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Krystof Hrabik, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Steenn Pasichnuk, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Joseph Garreffa, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Jared Bethune, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve

Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve [2/17]

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve [2/17]

Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve [2/17]

Delete Nick Boka, D placed on reserve [2/17]

Jacksonville:

Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/7)

Delete Erik Bradford, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)

Orlando:

Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from reserve

Add Fabrizio Ricci, F activated from reserve

Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve

Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Brandon Fehd, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Wichita:

Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

