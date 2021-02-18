ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Florida's Atwal fined, suspended

Florida's Arvin Atwal has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #149, Florida at South Carolina, on Feb. 13.

Atwal is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions during the game.

Atwal missed Florida's game vs. Orlando (Feb. 17) and will miss games vs. Orlando (Feb. 19) and at Orlando (Feb. 20).

Allen's Register fined, suspended

Allen's Matt Register has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #157, Allen at Kansas City, on Feb. 15.

Register is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 18:44 of the second period.

Register has been recalled to Iowa of the American Hockey League and will miss the next game he is on an ECHL active roster.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

