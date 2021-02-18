Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Fuel, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits kickoff a three-game set tonight in Indianapolis against the Indy Fuel. The Fuel are the ECHL affiliate for the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-6-5-2) at Indy Fuel (16-3-1-0)

February 19, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #23 | Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Referees: Riley Yerkovich (7)

Linesmen: Logan Bellgraph (85), Trevor Waite (73)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell on Valentine's Day at Bon Secours Wellness Arena to the Orlando Solar Bears by a 4-1 margin. Orlando jumped out to a 3-0 advantage before Patrick Bajkov put the Rabbits on the board at 9:40 of the third period. The Indy Fuel were on the winning side of a 4-1 decision on Wednesday night against the Fort Wayne Komets to extend their winning streak to four straight. Despite a 13-3 shot disadvantage through 20 minutes, the Fuel led 2-1 with goals from Nic Pierog and Matt Marcinew. Pierog added his 13th goal of the season in the second period, and Dylan Malmquist tallied his first of the campaign at 8:28 to complete the scoring line.

THE SECOND GO-ROUND:

Greenville and Indy initially met at the Indiana Famers Coliseum on January 8-9 in a back-to-back set. The Swamp Rabbits claimed two of four standings points and lost both games in overtime. On January 8, Karch Bachman scored twice for the Rabbits, but Matt Marcinew registered four points (one goal, three assists) including the overtime game-winner to lift Indy to a 6-5 win in sudden-death. The next night, the Fuel erased a late 2-0 deficit with goals from Marcinew and Spencer Watson in the game's final 2:23. Marcinew added his second goal of the night in overtime, and his third of the season-series to rally Indy past Greenville 3-2. Through two games in the head-to-head matchup, Spencer Watson totaled five points (three goals, two assists).

LEAN, MEAN GOALTENDING MACHINES:

The three-game weekend set between Greenville and Indy features a face-off between the ECHL's top two winningest goaltenders in 2020-21. Dan Bakala leads all ECHL goaltenders in wins (9) and has posted a 9-0-1 record through 10 starts this season. Greenville's Ryan Bednard is a three-time ECHL Goaltender of the Week recipient so far in 2020-21 and has eight wins through 14 appearances. Bednard enters tonight also leading ECHL goaltenders in minutes (825) and saves (404).

IT'S NOT EASY:

In the 14-team ECHL, the Indy Fuel are on top with a 16-3-1-0 record through 20 games. Despite a league-best .825 point percentage, winning has not been easy for the Fuel. Eight of Indy's 16 wins have required success in either sudden-death overtime or a shootout. After 60 minutes, the Fuel are 7-1 in sudden-death, and 2-0 against Greenville in 3-on-3. The Swamp Rabbits live to tell a similar tale with a league-leading 11 games decided after regulation. Greenville is 4-5 in overtime games this season and 0-2 in the skills competition. In games decided by one-goal this season, the Bits are 5-1-5-2, and the Fuel are 12-2-1-0.

BITS BULLETS:

The Swamp Rabbits are 4-2-2-1 away from Bon Secours Wellness Arena this season, while the Indy Fuel are 8-1-1-0 on home ice...Indy's Nic Pierog is tied for the ECHL lead in goals with 13 after tallying twice on Wednesday night...Fuel forward Peter Krieger is second in the ECHL rookie scoring race with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 20 games. Greenville's Greg Meireles and Ben Finkelstein are ranked fourth and fifth in rookie scoring...Rabbits blueliner and former Fuel Samuel Jardine is second in the ECHL in assists with 16 in 22 games...Patrick Bajkov leads the ECHL in shooting percentage with four goals on 14 shots (28.6%).

